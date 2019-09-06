Nic Naitanui escapes suspension for hair pull retaliation

West Coast Eagles ruckman Nic Naitanui has been slapped with a $1000 fine for his hit on Zach Merrett during Thursday night’s elimination final.

The star ruckman was reported for rough conduct and was retailing after Merrett pulled his dreadlocks during a heated incident in the third term.

Merrett has also been fined $1000 for misconduct.

Match Review Officer Michael Christian handed down the ruling on Friday night.

(Image: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)