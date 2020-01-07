Nike jumper the latest clue in hunt for Paul Virgona’s killer

Police admit they’re no closer to discovering the motivation behind the murder of Paul Virgona on Eastlink two months ago.

But they have found a jumper belonging to one of the killers.

Mr Virgona, 46, was followed from his home in Croydon and shot dead on Eastlink while on his way to work at his fruit business in the early hours of Saturday, November 9.

The killers torched a stolen Mercedes and were last seen fleeing the second getaway car, a Volkswagen Amorok, in Bayswater.

Two months on, police say it’s unlikely to be a case of mistaken identity but they’ve gone through Mr Virgona’s business and private life and can’t see any reason why someone would want him dead.

They have today released images of a Nike jumper that was dropped by the killers as they fled.

Paul’s family members will also speak publicly for the first time today, pleading for answers.