‘No cohesion’: Matthew Lloyd and Gerard Healy put Melbourne under the microscope

Matthew Lloyd and Gerard Healy have put the struggling Demons under the microscope on Sportsday.

Melbourne is sitting second last on the ladder after five rounds (the Demons have a game in hand) and Lloydy and Gerard are concerned.

They say the club has a lot of problems on-field.

“I’ve heard Simon Goodwin say similar things, time and time again,” Lloyd said.

“We’re working hard to improve this, we’re working hard to improve that.

“But for whatever reason, there is just no cohesion or ability to hit targets.

“Is it the system? Is it the players? The way they’re training them? Did they recruit poor ball users – I don’t think that’s the case – you’ve just got to look at it.”

