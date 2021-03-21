‘No easy feat’: The ‘severe challenge’ to Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

While the COVID-19 vaccine booking system was criticised by many last week, health director of CSIRO’s Health and Biosecurity Business Unit, Dr Rob Grenfell, says that’s “the easy part”.

More than six million Australians today become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and the first Melbourne-made vaccines are set to roll out of the CSL factory this week.

Dr Grenfell, says the process of making and administering the jabs is “no easy feat”.

“This process has been going on for months,” he told Ross and Russel.

“They’ve been making batches of this which they then give to the TGA for testing, to validate that it’s actually the right product, the right strength, the right safety and the process is right.

“Each batch has to be tested and validated as well.”

Dr Grenfell says the vaccine booking system, while imperfect, is “the easy part”.

“It’s really getting the appropriately trained staff to do this in a safe manner — that’s a severe challenge,” he said.

