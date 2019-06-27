No going back: Albo stands firm on disgraced Setka

The Opposition Leader maintains there’s no chance CFMEU boss John Setka can save his Labor party membership.

The construction union leader will formally be expelled from the ALP next week over a series of issues, including an admission he sent harassing texts to his wife, for which he was convicted in court on Wednesday.

Anthony Albanese believes Mr Setka’s behaviour hasn’t been up to scratch for long period of time, telling Neil Mitchell the Labor party is better off without him.

“I want him out (of the ALP) due a history of many years of bringing the party into disrepute,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Albanese also waded into the Israel Folau saga, arguing he should be allowed to express his religious views.

Rugby Australia terminated Mr Folau’s contract after posting comments on social media, claiming gay people would go to hell.

Anthony Albanese believes the footballer may have breached his contract, telling Neil Mitchell it is important people can say what they think.

“People should be allowed to say what their religious views are,” he said.

“Whether I agree with them or not, in this case I certainly don’t because the views he expressed would see 90 per cent of your listeners going to hell.”

