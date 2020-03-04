No Time To Release: New James Bond film postponed due to coronavirus

The release of the new James Bond film has been delayed by more than six months due to the global COVID-19 outbreak.

In the sign the coronavirus will impact Hollywood, producers this morning revealed the release of No Time To Die would be delayed from April 8 until November 12 in the UK.

The US launch will be on November 25.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020,” a tweet from the 007 franchise’s official account detailed today.

It’s a big stall to the movie’s momentum, which was last month boosted by the release of it’s theme song.

Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die became the first Bond song to debut at #1.