North Melbourne appoints new coach

David Noble is North Melbourne’s new coach.

He joins the Roos via the Brisbane Lions.

Noble was the club’s football manager.

He replaces Rhyce Shaw, who recently stood down from the role for personal reasons.

North Melbourne chairman Ben Buckley said Noble was a great fit for the club.

“We were very clear on what we wanted in our next coach and we have found that in David. We are delighted to appoint him the 38th coach [including interim coaches] of our football club,” Buckley said.

“David has a profound knowledge of all areas of the football department and knows what it takes to win and set up club’s for success, having been part of no less than 13 AFL finals series throughout his impressive career so far.

“He is a great fit for our club and will complement our strategic direction. We are very confident he will lead our young side back up the ladder in the coming years.”

(Photo by Adam Trafford/AFL Media/Getty Images)