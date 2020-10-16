3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw takes break from football

2 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

North Melbourne has confirmed coach Rhyce Shaw is taking a break from football.

It’s unclear whether he’ll return to the role for a second season.

The Roos released a letter to members on Friday confirming the news.

“We have been acutely aware of speculation regarding our head coach, but we have not been in a position to say anything as we are respecting the wishes of Rhyce and his family.

“Rhyce has asked for some time and space away from football and we have provided him support during this period.

“We thank the media for their ongoing cooperation and trust they understand we can’t make further comment at this time.”

John Blakey has returned to North Melbourne as senior assistant coach.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

(Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332