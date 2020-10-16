North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw takes break from football

North Melbourne has confirmed coach Rhyce Shaw is taking a break from football.

It’s unclear whether he’ll return to the role for a second season.

The Roos released a letter to members on Friday confirming the news.

“We have been acutely aware of speculation regarding our head coach, but we have not been in a position to say anything as we are respecting the wishes of Rhyce and his family.

“Rhyce has asked for some time and space away from football and we have provided him support during this period.

“We thank the media for their ongoing cooperation and trust they understand we can’t make further comment at this time.”