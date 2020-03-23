North Melbourne duo apologise over dispute with neighbours

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

North Melbourne duo Nick Larkey and Cameron Zurhaar have apologised after a dispute with neighbours on Sunday night.

The players held a gathering at their home, which led to a noise complaint.

It came after North Melbourne’s first round win over St Kilda.

The AFL shut down the season due to the coronavirus almost straight after.

The Roos said both players have apologised unreservedly for the noise created and have acknowledged their actions were inappropriate given the current climate and social distancing measures.

The players have been encouraged to apologise to their neighbours in person.