North Melbourne forward in hot water over ‘incident’ in Sydney

North Melbourne footballer Taylor Garner has been involved in what the club is describing as an “alleged incident” in Sydney at the weekend.

The Herald Sun says he was involved in a fight at a night spot that resulted in a man breaking his nose.

“The North Melbourne Football Club is aware of an alleged incident involving Taylor Garner which occurred in Sydney on the weekend,” the Roos said in a statement.

“The club is investigating the matter and will make no further comment at this stage.”