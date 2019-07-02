Advertisement
North Melbourne hands further punishment to Taylor Garner following ‘incident’ in Sydney
North Melbourne has handed further punishment to Taylor Garner following an incident at a Sydney nightspot.
He’s been suspended from AFL selection for another three weeks.
The Roos also said Garner would undertake one month of full-time work outside the club.
He’s also making a $5000 donation to charity.
The club said Garner would continue to train and play in the VFL.
NSW Police is still investigating the matter.