North Melbourne hands further punishment to Taylor Garner following ‘incident’ in Sydney

1 hour ago
Football Featured

North Melbourne has handed further punishment to Taylor Garner following an incident at a Sydney nightspot.

He’s been suspended from AFL selection for another three weeks.

The Roos also said Garner would undertake one month of full-time work outside the club.

He’s also making a $5000 donation to charity.

The club said Garner would continue to train and play in the VFL.

NSW Police is still investigating the matter.

