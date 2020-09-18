North Melbourne makes MASSIVE list changes

North Melbourne has flagged its intent for a list overhaul, de-listing 11 players.

Majak Daw, Marley Williams, Jasper Pittard, Mason Wood, Paul Ahern, Jamie Macmillan, Ben Jacobs, Sam Durdin, Lachlan Hosie, Joel Crocker and Tom Murphy have been given the axe.

The Roos advised the 11 players they wouldn’t be offered a contract for next season.

North Melbourne won just three games this season, dropping 14 of its final 15 matches.

