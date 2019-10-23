North Melbourne recruit can’t wait to play alongside mate, says they’re chasing breakout years

North Melbourne recruit Aiden Bonar says he can’t wait to play alongside new housemate Luke Davies-Uniacke at North Melbourne.

And he says they’ll be driving each other to perform.

“I can’t wait to get started with Lukey,” Bonar told Sportsday.

“We can’t wait to push each other and really crack in and have breakout years.

“We’re looking forward to that.”

