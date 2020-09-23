3AW
North Melbourne tells Ben Brown to find new club

3 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

Ben Brown has been told to look for a new club, reports Sam McClure.

The North Melbourne forward, who has booted 287 goals in 130 games for the Roos, will not have his contract renewed.

He turns 28 in November.

“He’s been told to look for a new home,” Sam McClure said on Sportsday.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Matthew Richardson wonders whether North Melbourne had gone early with their decision.

“Seriously, North Melbourne’s game plan was all over the place early in the year,” he said.

“They were so slow and just didn’t get it inside 50.

“I’d just be a little bit careful, because I think when he comes back, gets fit and they’re back at Marvel Stadium and work out their ball movement I still think Ben Brown can kick 50 goals.”

Click PLAY below to hear Richo’s thoughts

(Photo by Albert Perez/AFL Media/via Getty Images)

