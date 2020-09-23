North Melbourne tells Ben Brown to find new club

Ben Brown has been told to look for a new club, reports Sam McClure.

The North Melbourne forward, who has booted 287 goals in 130 games for the Roos, will not have his contract renewed.

He turns 28 in November.

“He’s been told to look for a new home,” Sam McClure said on Sportsday.

Matthew Richardson wonders whether North Melbourne had gone early with their decision.

“Seriously, North Melbourne’s game plan was all over the place early in the year,” he said.

“They were so slow and just didn’t get it inside 50.

“I’d just be a little bit careful, because I think when he comes back, gets fit and they’re back at Marvel Stadium and work out their ball movement I still think Ben Brown can kick 50 goals.”

