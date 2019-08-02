North revive from a slow start to defeat the Hawks

A great game from North as coach Rhyce Shaw showed class in his new role to come from four goals down and beat the master coach.

That loss might just have Hawthorn thinking more brutally about their list.

Ben Brown kicked four for North and Jack Zeibell was the golden man with a touch and go goal in the final minutes of the last term.

Click PLAY to hear our chat from the winning rooms with North star Ben Brown

Click PLAY below to hear from the defeated Hawk, Chad Wingard

Click PLAY below to catch the match review

====================

North have had a slow and dismal start, but a late resurgence in the second quarter has them sitting just one goal behind as we head into the main break.

“Apart from Lewis, who had a good first quarter, they all lack authority in Hawthorn’s forward line,” said AFL great Matthew Lloyd.

“Nash gets picked every week and doesn’t do enough, Gunston has become a link-up player, but doesn’t really penetrate and nothing from Tim O’Brien.”

It should be an interesting half ahead, can the Hawks keep them at bay?

Click PLAY below to hear the half-time report

====================

Rhyce Shaw’s future at North is locked in and it might bring some shin boner spirit to the the Roos this weel, having lost three straight games.

Whilst, it’s an impossible task for the Roo boys to make finals sitting at 14th place, tonight will test Shaw’s strengths and an upset could be on the cards.

Hawthorn still hold a chance at a September campaign and whilst Clarko’s men have been playing as good as any other team, they can’t afford to let tonight slip.

Shaun Burgoyne will overpass his footy hero Adam Goodes tonight as he sets a new record for AFL/VFL games played by an Indigenous player and runs out for the 373rd time.

Be listening from 6pm to catch the FULL coverage LIVE from Marvel Stadium

Click PLAY to hear Mick’s grill where he updates us on the ‘flog-man’

Click PLAY to hear the full match preview

====================

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball