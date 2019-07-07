North send the Saints marching back to the mainland

North Melbourne successfully held control of the game and defeated the Saints by 34 points.

The Saint’s fought hard for the first half, but struggled to regain the scoreboard under North’s pressure.

It was a day of significant individual goal scoring efforts as North’s Cameron Zuuhar and Nick Larkey tallied five a piece, and, Josh Bruce kicked six.

It seems Rhyce Shaw has been a revelation for the Roos.

It big second quarter effort from St Kilda to get back into the game after trailing by 40 points at quarter time.

Josh Bruce has lifted the Saint’s up forward and has kicked four off the sides six goal.

A goal after the siren from North’s Ben Brown pushed their lead out to 27 points.

The Saint’s fell to the Tiger’s in last weeks clash and will be looking to redeem themselves for their coaches sake.

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding Alan Richardson’s future as coach, a win would put a silence the rumours for a week.

North Melbourne have won four of their last five matches and are gaining some midseason momentum.

In their last meeting the Roos won by 23 points in round 23 of the 2018 season.

Both sides enter Sunday’s match on the same premiership points, with the Roos sitting only three spots above the Saints thanks to superior percentage.

Check in with the 3AW team from 2pm to catch all the action LIVE from Tasmania!

Join Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling and Mick Warner from Blundstone Arena.

