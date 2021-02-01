3AW
‘Not a proud day’: Neil Mitchell slams Eddie McGuire over ‘arrant nonsense’

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘Not a proud day’: Neil Mitchell slams Eddie McGuire over ‘arrant nonsense’

Neil Mitchell says Eddie McGuire’s speech addressing a report which revealed a history of systemic racism at Collingwood has damaged the club “because it was such brutal and obvious spin”.

The 3AW Mornings host slammed the Pies president after he labelled Monday a “historic and proud day” for Collingwood.

“It was not a proud day. The club was in disgrace yesterday,” Neil Mitchell said.

“I think Eddie has signed his resignation papers. I think there is now very little hope he can see out the year.

“Pity, he should have just said ‘Yes we’ve made some errors we’ve tried our best’ and handed it over to somebody else with less baggage of the past.

“There’s an issue here that needs fixing, not dancing around the spin!

“Eddie was a bit like Donald Trump yesterday. That’s damaged him, it’s damaged the club.

“Eddie, you are president. If the buck doesn’t stop with you, where does it stop?”

Press PLAY below for more.

‘Proud and historic day’: Eddie McGuire responds to racism report

Image: Darrian Traynor / Getty

News
131332