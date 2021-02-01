‘Proud and historic day’: Eddie McGuire responds to racism report

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says it is a “proud and historic day” for the Pies after a report revealed a history of “systemic racism” at the club.

He says the report, which was commissioned by the Pies and tabled with the club’s board in December, showed Collingwood was leading the way in the fight against racism.

McGuire, CEO Mark Anderson and integrity committee members Peter Murphy and Jodie Sizer held a media conference on Monday afternoon.

“We have decided as a club that this fight against racism and discrimination is where we want to be,” a defiant McGuire said.

He said the club had made mistakes in the past but was committed to being “better” in the future.

McGuire said he would not be stepping down as president early.

3AW Football’s Mick Warner, who had the report leaked to him and broke the story for The Herald Sun, told Tom Elliott the press conference was “classic” Eddie McGuire.

“You thought given what was in the report he might be somewhat remorseful but he spun it, as only Eddie can, as a ‘proud’ day for his club and historic,” he said.

“While they have ‘accepted’ the recommendations from the report, they pretty much seemed to dismiss all of them, including the boldest claim of all that there is systemic racism within Collingwood, which he said they’re not a racist club.”

Warner said there had to be increased pressure on McGuire’s position, despite his defiant stand.

“There were no sponsor banners, for example, at the press conference,” Warner explained.

“If it really was a ‘proud day’ for Collingwood, then where were the sponsor logos? That’s always a good sign that it’s all spin.”

