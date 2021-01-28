Number of police working in hotel quarantine set to rise to more than 1000

Victoria’s police and quarantine minister says the number of police deployed in hotel quarantine will increase to more than 1000 as the system scales up.

Currently, there are just over 800 police working in the state’s hotel quarantine system.

There are another 800 patrolling border checkpoints, and questions have been raised about a shortage of police in regular roles.

But Police Minister Lisa Neville says she hopes an impending announcement on border rules will free up more police.

“We’re looking at how we can scale up slowly and ultimately we expect to have over 1000 police who will be involved in hotel quarantine,” she told Neil Mitchell.

She urged the ADF to provide more hotel quarantine assistance.

“We’ve got currently about 200 ADF who are assisting us,” Ms Neville said.

“Ultimately we’re going to double the program so we’re going to need to at least double the ADF.

“We are keen to see them play a bit more of a role they play in other states.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: 9News