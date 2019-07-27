‘Of course there is interest from other clubs’: Scott Lucas with the latest on Tipungwuti’s contract

Essendon great and player manager Scott Lucas says there is plenty of interest in Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti.

Lucas remained tight-lipped on the subject with 3AW Football, but hinted the Essendon star was happy with his footy at Essendon.

“He is out of contract at the end of the year and he hasn’t signed,” said Lucas.

“A lot of people assume if they haven’t signed they’re going, and that’s not the case.

“He was really keen at the start of the year just to get some good footy under his belt.

“Of course there is interest from other clubs for him, the clubs see he is out of contract.

“For the moment he is at that club and he is enjoying his footy.”

Click PLAY to hear more from Scott Lucas