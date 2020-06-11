Ollie Wines suspended for breaking AFL’s COVID-19 rules
Ollie Wines won’t play in Saturday night’s showdown.
The Port Adelaide midfielder has been suspended by the AFL for breaking the league’s strict coronavirus protocols.
Wines was interviewed by Channel 7 at his house.
According to the rules, players are only allowed to have interviews online or at their club.
Wines has been handed a one-game ban, ruling him out of the clash with Adelaide.
It’s a huge blow for the Power.
Wines’ suspension comes after Essendon youngster was also banned after he self-reported to breaching the rules.
(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)