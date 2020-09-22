One of Malka Leifer’s alleged victims says she ‘can finally breathe again’ after extradition ruling

(Image: Dassi Erlich (centre) and her sisters – Twitter/@dassi_erlich)

One of the former students of alleged child sex abuser Malka Leifer says she feels like she “can finally breathe again” after an Israeli court ruled the former school principal is fit to be extradited to Australia.

Dassi Erlich, who was allegedly abused by Ms Leifer while she attended Melbourne’s ultra-Orthodox Adass Israel School, said she never expected this moment would take so long to arrive.

“I feel like we’ve been holding our breaths over the last 70 court hearings, waiting to hear these words,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Ms Leifer’s lawyers have announced they will lodge an appeal, but Ms Erlich said she is hopeful her alleged abuser will be in the country within six months.

“We think that Leifer can be back here by the end of this year, early next year, that’s our hope,” she said.

“We’re hoping to see a trial here in Australia within six to 12 months of her coming back.

“There’s still a hard, tough time ahead of us, but that’s all we’ve been waiting for.

“We’ve been waiting for a chance to share our truth in court.”

Press PLAY below for more.