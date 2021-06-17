Online banking services down across Australia

Customers are reporting being unable to access the online services of multiple major banks across Australia.

The outage appears to have impacted Westpac, St George, ANZ and the Commonwealth Bank so far.

A short time ago the Commonwealth Bank released a statement on Twitter saying it is “urgently investigating”.

We’re aware some of you are experiencing difficulties accessing our services and we’re urgently investigating. We apologise and thanks for your patience, we’ll provide an update soon — CommBank (@CommBank) June 17, 2021

More to come…