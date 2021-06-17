3AW
Online banking services down across Australia

3 hours ago
Customers are reporting being unable to access the online services of multiple major banks across Australia.

The outage appears to have impacted Westpac, St George, ANZ and the Commonwealth Bank so far.

A short time ago the Commonwealth Bank released a statement on Twitter saying it is “urgently investigating”.

More to come…

