Only TWO Essendon players require quarantining after COVID-19 scare

24 mins ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

It’s been revealed only two Essendon players, including Connor McKenna, require quarantining after the Bombers’ COVID-19 scare.

In good news for the resumption of the competition, an tracing investigation by health department officials has determined only fringe forward James Stewart was in close contact with Connor McKenna.

McKenna tested positive to coronavirus on Saturday, forcing the postponement of Essendon’s Round 2 match against Melbourne.

It was feared McKenna has been in close contact with many more players, but health officials have conducted an investigation including reviewing footage of training sessions and determined only Stewart needs to socially distance for 14 days with McKenna.

All Essendon players have been tested and no further positive cases have been found.

Today’s news means Essendon’s clash against Carlton can go ahead as scheduled.

It is still not clear when the Dons’ clash with Melbourne will be played.

3AW Football
News
