Opinion divided as cafes and restaurants don’t get green light to re-open

The Victorian government’s stance on re-opening cafes and restaurants appears to be odds with federal government policy, at least for now.

While many restrictions were lifted on Monday, it was notable that cafes and restaurants still must operate on a takeaway only basis.

Tom Elliott says he’s spoken to a handful of restaurant and cafe owners who were “blind-sided” by the decision.

They were expecting to be able to re-open with a limited capacity.

But Daniel Andrews said those he’d spoken to within the industry did not want to re-open yet.

“The Premier is telling a different story,” state politics reporter James Talia said.

“He says the feedback he’s had from the industry is that if you can only have 10 in your place, that for a lot of restaurants and cafes it wouldn’t be viable.”

