Orazio Fantasia shoots down suggestions he wants a trade

Orazio Fantasia has shot down reports he wants out of Essendon.

The Bomber livewire addressed suggestions on Wednesday he would seek a trade back home to South Australia.

“Me and the boys had a laugh about it,” Fantasia told media.

“I signed last year in August, so I’m pretty sure that shows my commitment to this football club.”

While he acknowledged Fantasia’s comments would knock speculation about his future on the head for now, Sportsday newsbreaker Tom Morris said the fact Fantasia was contracted until the end of 2021 meant little.

“If one party wants a move, it’s very rare that it doesn’t get done,” he said.

