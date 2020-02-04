Orazio Fantasia’s decision to turn down leadership spot a ‘bad sign’ for the Bombers

Sportsday hosts Gerard Healy and Sam McClure have been left with opposing views over whether Orazio Fantasia’s decision to turn down a spot in Essendon’s leadership group is a “bad sign” for the Bombers.

New co-host McClure said on Tuesday it wasn’t a good look, given Fantasia was heavily linked with a move to South Australia last year.

The club said Fantasia wanted to “focus on his footy” this season, despite being voted into the leadership group by his teammates.

He still has two years left on his contract.

“I think it’s a bad sign for the Essendon footy club and I think it’s a good sign for South Australian clubs,” McClure said.

But Healy thought it was a long bow to draw.

“I don’t read into it what you’re reading into it,” he said.

(Photo by Chris Hyde / AFL Photos via Getty Images)