Our new normal? Government to consider annual army deployment to fight fires
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says deploying army reservists to fight Australia’s intensifying bushfires could become the norm.
The federal government last week ordered the deployment of 3000 army reservists to fire zones across four states battling devastating bushfires.
It was an unprecedented move, but one that could become common.
3AW Mornings presenter Heidi Murphy asked whether reservist deployments could become the “new normal” and whether a formal process — “a permanent mechanism” — should be put in place for future fire seasons.
“I think they’re very good points and ones that will be considered very carefully,” Mr Morrison said.
Mr Morrison also:
- Brushed off the “Sack ScoMo” protest in the CBD today: “People will take political opportunities and that’s for them to explain. I think Australians will see through that.”
- Called for a “full investigation” into the crash of a Ukraine passenger plane in Iran
