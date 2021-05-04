3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Paddy McCartin issues public apology over ugly VFL incident

7 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured
Article image for Paddy McCartin issues public apology over ugly VFL incident

Paddy McCartin has issued a public apology for punching an opposition player in the VFL.

The former No.1 draft pick has since been handed a five-game suspension for striking Aaron Black.

McCartin said he was “really disappointed” with his actions.

“I’m gutted, honestly,” McCartin said in a video published on Sydney’s website.

He said he was “really glad” Black was “OK” and that he’d since spoken with Black about the incident.

McCartin had been hoping to revive his AFL career after it was derailed by concussion while at St Kilda.

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332