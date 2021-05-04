Paddy McCartin issues public apology over ugly VFL incident

Paddy McCartin has issued a public apology for punching an opposition player in the VFL.

The former No.1 draft pick has since been handed a five-game suspension for striking Aaron Black.

McCartin said he was “really disappointed” with his actions.

“I’m gutted, honestly,” McCartin said in a video published on Sydney’s website.

He said he was “really glad” Black was “OK” and that he’d since spoken with Black about the incident.

McCartin had been hoping to revive his AFL career after it was derailed by concussion while at St Kilda.