Paddy Ryder explains why he picked St Kilda over former club Essendon

Paddy Ryder has officially requested a trade to St Kilda.

He’s also confirmed there was a chance he’d return to Essendon, but he “didn’t get a really good feeling” when he visited the club’s facilities recently.

Ryder left the Bombers in the wake of the 2012 supplements saga, but said that didn’t play a factor in his decision.

Ryder told NAB Trade Radio he was “excited” to join the Saints and was hoping to play alongside cousin Bradley Hill, who has also asked to be traded to the Saints.