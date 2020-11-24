Pandemic burnout: Emergency nurse says working on the front line has taken a massive toll

A nurse who contracted COVID-19 has quit her emergency position, citing pandemic “burnout”.

Royal Melbourne Hospital emergency nurse, Emily Morris, contracted COVID-19 in July.

She says it took her months to fully recover.

“It took probably two to three months to get my energy levels back again to feeling like I did pre-infection,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Ms Morris returned to work immediately after being cleared from the virus, as the hospital desperately needed staff, but she said it took a huge toll.

“I went from being a very fit an active person, somebody who rode her bike to work, to having to drive, finishing a shift and sitting in the car for like 20 minutes trying to muster the energy to walk inside, and then going straight to bed again,” she said.

This week, the emergency nurse quit her position due to the toll the pandemic has taken.

“I’ve had to recognise in myself that I am experiencing burnout,” she said.

“The work hasn’t stopped for us, there hasn’t been a moment where we’ve been able to take a breath.

“For my own mental health and care of myself as a human being, I need to step away from that, which is sad.”

Press PLAY below for more.