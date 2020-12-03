Paramedic who broke 20 bones in a freak accident takes on charity challenge 

A Victorian paramedic who was seriously injured in a freak accident early this year is taking on serious challenge for charity.

Emma Mickle was on a New Zealand hiking trip in January when a three metre long branch fell on her.

The accident left her with 20 broken bones and a spinal injury.

Now, less than a year later, she’s planning to ride from her home in Cockatoo to Canberra to raise money for Spinal Cure Australia.

“I planned it prior to the accident as a bit of a trip to go see some mates. But post accident … I just thought I needed a physical goal to work towards,” she told Dee Dee.

“I thought it was a bit of an opportunity to create some awareness and funds for spinal injuries.”

Emma will set off on December 10 and hopes to complete the trip in 10 or 11 days.

She is aiming to raise $25,000 for Spinal Cure Australia — donate here.

