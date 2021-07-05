Parking Australia boss says ‘more incentive than cheap parking’ needed to get people back in the CBD

Parking in Melbourne’s CBD will be cut to just $5 on weekends and weekday evenings from today, as part of a push to breathe life into the city.

But the CEO of Parking Australia says there’s a better way to convince motorists to venture into the CBD.

Stuart Norman told 3AW Drive the “ridiculous” congestion levy needed to be scrapped.

“Frankly, there is no congestion at the moment, so why are we charging a congestion levy,” he said.

Mr Norman said it was his understand the City of Melbourne had no subsidised the parking price drop.

“There is no actual recompense coming back to them other than, hopefully, more usage from the motorists,” he said.

Picture by Getty iStock