3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Parking Australia boss says ‘more..

Parking Australia boss says ‘more incentive than cheap parking’ needed to get people back in the CBD

3 hours ago
3aw drive
Article image for Parking Australia boss says ‘more incentive than cheap parking’ needed to get people back in the CBD

Parking in Melbourne’s CBD will be cut to just $5 on weekends and weekday evenings from today, as part of a push to breathe life into the city.

But the CEO of Parking Australia says there’s a better way to convince motorists to venture into the CBD.

Stuart Norman told 3AW Drive the “ridiculous” congestion levy needed to be scrapped.

“Frankly, there is no congestion at the moment, so why are we charging a congestion levy,” he said.

Mr Norman said it was his understand the City of Melbourne had no subsidised the parking price drop.

“There is no actual recompense coming back to them other than, hopefully, more usage from the motorists,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear how he’d change things

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332