Patrick Cripps explains why he re-signed with Carlton (and left money on the table)

Carlton gun Patrick Cripps admits there was some appeal in returning home to Western Australia but “deep down” knew he was always going to stay with the Blues.

The co-captain has signed a six-year contract extension.

He spoke with 3AW Football on Friday.

“Look, when you’re from WA there’s always thoughts in the back of your mind, I’m not going to deny that,” Cripps said.

“But I knew deep down I was always going to stay at Carlton.”

Cripps was also asked about reports he left money on the table to help the club attract more talent, as well as concerns about the length of his deal, given his injury history.

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)