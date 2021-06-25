3AW
Patrick Cripps explains why he re-signed with Carlton (and left money on the table)

2 hours ago
3AW Football
Article image for Patrick Cripps explains why he re-signed with Carlton (and left money on the table)

Carlton gun Patrick Cripps admits there was some appeal in returning home to Western Australia but “deep down” knew he was always going to stay with the Blues.

The co-captain has signed a six-year contract extension.

He spoke with 3AW Football on Friday.

“Look, when you’re from WA there’s always thoughts in the back of your mind, I’m not going to deny that,” Cripps said.

“But I knew deep down I was always going to stay at Carlton.”

Cripps was also asked about reports he left money on the table to help the club attract more talent, as well as concerns about the length of his deal, given his injury history.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview!

 (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

