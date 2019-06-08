Patrick Dangerfield and counsellor Jan Beames clash over Herald Sun article

Geelong star and AFL Players’ Association President Patrick Dangerfield has slammed the credentials of gambling counsellor Jan Beams.

Beames was quoted in Saturday’s Herald Sun, as expressing concern about alleged widespread gambling issues within AFL clubs.

Dangerfield told 3AW Football the players union wasn’t interested in dealing with anyone who isn’t qualified in dealing with sensitive issues.

“From my point of view, she’s not a qualified psychologist or psychiatrist so we as a PA are never going to refer players to her,” he said.

“Confidently is absolute crucial and that article clearly exposes a lack of it.

“Gambling is a societal issues as well as it being an issue within some AFL clubs.”

Dangerfield labelled Beames a ‘disgruntled’ official and someone who the players union wouldn’t endorse.

“She tried to seek employment with the AFLPA,” he said on 3AW.

“I look at this and think she’s a disgruntled operator.”

Beames responded on 3AW Football, calling Dangerfield’s comments ‘interesting’.

“I just want to make it clear I’m a university-trained counsiler with 30 years of experience,” she said.

