Patrick Dangerfield suspended over hit on Jake Kelly

Patrick Dangerfield has copped a three-game ban for his hit on Adelaide’s Jake Kelly.

The 2016 Brownlow medallist pleaded guilty to rough conduct at the tribunal on Tuesday night.

But the champion midfielder disputed the “severe” grading of the impact, arguing it was “high” on the scale.

The tribunal rejected that claim.

Adelaide’s medical report revealed Kelly had suffered concussion, a significant loss of consciousness and a broken nose in the clash.

Dangerfield will miss Friday night’s crucial clash with Brisbane, as well as the annual Easter Monday blockbuster against Hawthorn and Round 4 battle with Melbourne at the MCG.

