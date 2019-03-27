Paul Roos joins 3AW Football for season 2019!

Paul Roos has joined 3AW!

The 2005 premiership coach will make his commentary debut on Friday night when Sydney takes on the Adelaide Crows at the SCG.

He’ll be adding his expert analysis to the match alongside Geelong great Jimmy Bartel, as well as Dwayne Russell and Bruce Eva.

Roos, who coached the Swans to their first premiership in 72 years in 2005, said he was looking forward to it.

“I still have fond memories listening to the VFL on 3AW before I started playing in 1982,” Roos said.

“It’s a thrill to be joining a team that has been such a huge part of our great game for so many years.”

Roos played 260 games with Fitzroy between 1982 and 1994 before another 87 games with Sydney Swans between 1995 and 1998.

He coached the Swans from 2002 until 2010 before taking up the senior coaching role at Melbourne in 2014 until 2016.

He joins some of the games other biggest names in the 3AW Football stable, with Leigh Matthews, Matthew Lloyd, Matthew Richardson, Jimmy Bartel, Gerard Healy, Cameron Ling, Tony Shaw and Caroline Wilson just some of the other talent among our team.

Welcome aboard, Roosy!