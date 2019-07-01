Penny Wong responds to historic meeting between Trump and North Korea

Penny Wong says Donald Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un should be judged on whether it leads to North Korea’s de-nuclearisation.

The opposition foreign affairs spokeswoman said she’d have no problem with Scott Morrison meeting the dictator if it achieved a positive outcome.

“I think you’d have to ask whether that would contribute to the de-nuclearisation agenda,” Ms Wong told 3AW Drive.

“Let’s remember, North Korea is a risk to peace and stability in the region and peace and stability globally.

“The reason they’ve been excluded from the international community is because we want them to de-nuclearise.”

