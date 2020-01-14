Pet owners urged to keep animals inside as smoke haze blankets Melbourne

Melburnians have been warned to stay indoors wherever possible today, and avoid exercising outdoors, with the air quality across much of the city rated as ‘hazardous’ or ‘very poor’ by the EPA today.

But is it safe for pets to be outdoors?

Vet and pet behaviourist Dr Kersti Seksel says no.

“We give the same advice as human medical doctors do for humans,” she told 3AW’s Heidi Murphy.

“We say to humans: don’t go out for walks, don’t do strenuous exercise, and I would say the same for animals.

“Although it might not affect you at the time, you don’t know what you’re actually breathing in with the particles.”

Dr Seksel said some animals are at particular risk from smoke.

Those with very elderly animals, very young animals, or animals that have asthma or respiratory disease, should take extra care to ensure their pets are kept out of the smoke.

“It’s not fun being out in that sort of weather,” Dr Seksel said.

“I can only assume if I don’t like it my dog probably wouldn’t like it either, and who knows what the long term effects of this are going to be.

“I think it’s always better to be safe rather than sorry.”

Image: Maskot