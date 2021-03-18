Peta Credlin responds to Liberal Party leadership speculation (and Neil Mitchell’s commentary)

Peta Credlin says those linking her with the Victorian Liberal Party leadership “don’t understand” how the political system works.

She said she’d also “taken issue” with criticism she’d received about whether she was the right person for the job.

While she didn’t categorically rule out running for politics in future, Credlin told Dee Dee Dunleavy she “loved” her current role at Sky News.

“I had 16 years in federal politics, I care about the debate – I would have gone off to the private sector and made money working for a company doing their comms or policy, or something, if I didn’t care about the public debate and where our country is headed – but people who throw my name around don’t understand how it works,” she said.

She also responded to Neil Mitchell saying she wasn’t the answer to the Victorian Liberal Party’s woes.

“I’m going to reach out and say have a coffee with me and then you can judge me,” Credlin said.

(Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)