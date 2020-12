Peter Gordon is stepping down from his role at the Western Bulldogs.

He was first appointed president of the club in 1989.

His first tenure went from ’89 to 1996, before he returned for a second stint in 2012.

Gordon was in charge when the Dogs’ broke through for their second premiership in 2016 and played a huge role in saving the Dogs from merging with Fitzroy.

