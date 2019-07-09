Tuesday 12.30pm, weekly

Peter Hitchener is one of Melbourne’s most recognisable faces (and certainly has Melbourne’s most recognisable giggle too!).

He is a highly respected newsreader who has presented Nine News Melbourne since 1998, and last year celebrated 45 years at Nine.

In 2017, Peter was awarded an Order of Australia medal for his services to broadcast media and the community.

Back in 1977, Peter hosted the breakfast show on 3AW!

In his spare time Peter enjoys acrobatics and attending debutante balls all over the city.

Peter joins Denis weekly to talk about everything from memories to social habits to pop culture.