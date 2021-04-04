‘Petracca is exactly what they need’ – Tony Shaw reveals Collingwood’s trade target

Collingwood great Tony Shaw says Melbourne star Christian Petracca is the trade target for Collingwood.

“I think Christian Petracca is Collingwood’s target. He is contracted next year, but that doesn’t mean a hell of a lot,” Shaw said on 3AW Football.

The Magpies offloaded Adam Treloar, Jaidyn Stephenson, Tom Phillips and Atu Bosenavulagi during last year’s trade period and freed up plenty of salary cap space.

“Petracca is a superstar, he was a Collingwood supporter as a kid and he suits exactly what the Magpies need. They need a bull. Scott Pendlebury’s in the 30s, Steele Sidebottom’s in the 30s – there is a lot of age in a lot of areas at Collingwood at the moment.”

Petracca was taken by the Demons with pick 2 in the 2014 national draft and has since played 104 games for Melbourne.

