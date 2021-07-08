Phil Davis on player retention at GWS and why ‘too much’ is asked of AFL coaches

GWS defender Phil Davis says there’s been two key factors “at play” when it comes to player retention at the Giants.

Davis told 3AW it would become easier for the club to keep players in future after a host of big names left the club since joining the AFL.

“As you (the club) are in the competition longer, the roots become deeper,” he said.

And he said salary cap pressure and talent depth due to the early draft concessions meant the Giants were always going to be under the pump to keep all of their big names, with other clubs circling.

In an expansive chat, Davis also said the expectation on AFL coaches had become too much and he could only see himself coaching for two seasons for that reason, should he ever pursue that career.

He was then hypothetically asked which club outside the top eight (excluding Richmond) he’d most like to coach.

“I really like Carlton’s list,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear him explain why

(Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)