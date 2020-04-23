3AW
Blue blitz: Victoria turns blue with tributes for fallen police

33 mins ago
see the tribute pictures

Tributes to the four policed officers killed in a horror smash on the Eastern Freeway are pouring in.

Neil Mitchell urged Victorians to put something blue out the front of their homes to honour the police killed, and you have answered the call!

Lord Mayor Sally Capp said Melbourne will light up blue tonight to pay tribute to those killed.

Flinders Street Station, the NGV, Melbourne Town Hall, AAMI Park, part of the Docklands, Victoria Police headquarters, Crown Towers and possibly Parliament will turn blue tonight.

Ms Capp said the tribute will allow the community to “show our admiration, our appreciation and our pride in the way the police protect us and really mark this incredibly devastating time”.

Press PLAY below for more.

Here are photos some 3AW Mornings listeners have sent in of their tributes to the fallen officers: 

