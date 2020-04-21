3AW
PHOTOS: How Victorians are preparing to commemorate Anzac Day at home

Neil Mitchell

Anzac Day will look very different this year as Australians practice social distancing.

But the day will still be marked!

Here are some of the great ideas 3AW Mornings listeners have come up with to commemorate the day.

Milk carton lanterns

Light on, radio on, stand to: How to commemorate Anzac Day during coronavirus lockdown

Neil Mitchell
News
