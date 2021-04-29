3AW
More ‘traffic calming’ artwork pops up on Melbourne roads

3 hours ago
Article image for More ‘traffic calming’ artwork pops up on Melbourne roads

Colourful road artwork has been popping up all over Melbourne.

First, it appeared in Yarraville.

In March, City of Maribyrnong Mayor Michael Clarke told Neil Mitchell it was to “traffic calming initiative” to slow speeds.

Some in the community feared the colourful polka dots would encourage kids to play on the street, and the council has since installed speed humps over the top of the dots.

Despite the concerns, similar artwork has since popped up on roads in the CBD, Brunswick, Reservoir and Fitzroy.

Managing director of Zest Events, Andi Mether, who was involved in the Reservoir street art, says it has a dual purpose.

“One side of it is to get people to travel at safer speeds so they’ll slow down,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“The other is to attract pedestrians to use the crossing.

“Also it gives an identity to a place.”

Press PLAY below for more

Have you spotted this amazing new pedestrian crossing in Reservoir?

As part of our work to activate our streets and…

Posted by Darebin City Council on Saturday, April 17, 2021

 

Above: Artwork on Little Collins Street

Above: Road artwork on Albert Street, Brunswick

News
