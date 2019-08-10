Pies prevail despite spirited Demons fightback

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12PM: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Jimmy Bartel, Caroline Wilson, Leigh Matthews and Jacqui Reed

================

Melbourne’s season of misery has continued as Collingwood beat Melbourne by 17 points.

Brody Mihocek kicked four goals in a starring role for the Pies.

The Dees kicked the last four of the game but it proved too late.

But as Buckley’s side look at September, the Demons have plenty to work to do to try re-claim the form that took them to a preliminary final in 2018.

Click PLAY to hear the full time wrap

Click PLAY to hear Jake Lever’s chat with 3AW Football post-game

Click PLAY to hear Brody Mihocek speak on 3AW Football after kicking four goals



================

HALF TIME

Collingwood have taken control at the main break as they hold an 18-point lead at half time.

The Dees more than held their own in the first quarter but three goals in four minutes by the Pies means they hold a handy buffer going in the second half.

Click PLAY to hear the half time wrap with Jimmy Bartel and Leigh Matthews

================

Melbourne CEO Gary Pert joined 3AW Football pre-game and discussed the Demons’ poor season, Gold Coast’s bid for a priority pick and more.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

================

PREVIEW

The end is in sight for Melbourne fans after a hugely disappointing season but before they can turn their attention to 2020, they’ve got a face a battered and bruised Collingwood side who are looking to keep winning despite injuries continuing to pile up.

Big man Mason Cox is the latest Pies player to land up in the injury list after being ruled out during the week with a torn retina.

Rain is forecast at the MCG this afternoon so it promises to be a contested slog as Collingwood look to cement their spot in the top six.

Who wins?

Tune into the BEST team in town on 3AW Football from midday for all the action.

================

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball

Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images