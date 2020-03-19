3AW
Players’ union boss lashes out at ‘appalling and irresponsible’ reports

9 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Football Featured

AFLPA boss Paul Marsh has taken aim at “appalling and irresponsible” reports about footballers fighting over money in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with Neil Mitchell, Marsh said any suggestion the players were digging in their heels over pay was incorrect.

“The reports around that this week have been appalling and irresponsible,” he said.

“Of course the players will take a pay cut.

“Everybody is taking a pay cut.”

Marsh said the players “felt a responsibility” to do everything they could to get on the field this week.

