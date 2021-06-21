Police attempted to access QR check-in data three times in December

It’s been revealed that Victoria Police tried to access QR code check-in data three times in December as part of criminal investigations.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton told a parliamentary inquiry on Monday that three “informal” requests for data were made.

All three requests were knocked back by the state government.

Earlier this month, emergency legislation was introduced in WA to prevent police from accessing check-in data, after it emerged that police in WA had used QR code data as part of a police investigation in that state.

Speaking to Neil Mitchell last week, Victoria’s Government Services Minister, Danny Pearson, admitted that in some circumstances police in Victoria may be able to access check-in data.

A 3AW Breakfast poll revealed listeners are divided on whether police should be allowed to access QR check-in information.

INSTANT POLL: Should police be able to access QR check-in data? YES: 49% NO: 51%

Liberty Victoria spokesperson and public law barrister, Gemma Cafarella, says if police have access to check-in data it damages confidence in the system.

“Allowing police access means people might not check in,” she told Ross and Russel.

“This shouldn’t really be about the police, it’s about something so much bigger which is keeping us all safe, and we shouldn’t do anything which undermines the system.”

